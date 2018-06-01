AP Source: Beilein interviewed for Pistons' opening - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

AP Source: Beilein interviewed for Pistons' opening

By NOAH TRISTER
AP Sports Writer

DETROIT (AP) - A person with knowledge of the situation says Michigan's John Beilein has interviewed for the Detroit Pistons' coaching vacancy.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because he was not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

Beilein led the Wolverines to the NCAA championship game this past season, the second time in six years he'd accomplished that. Michigan lost to Louisville in 2013 and Villanova this year.

The Pistons are searching for a new coach after Stan Van Gundy's ouster. Van Gundy spent four seasons as coach, and he was also in charge of basketball operations. Detroit now has to fill both those roles.

The 65-year-old Beilein has been at Michigan for 11 seasons.

ESPN first reported Beilein's interview with the Pistons.

___

