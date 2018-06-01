Some southern Indiana residents left without power for 24 hours following storms

Downed trees littered streets and yards after the wind and rain. (Sourcde: WAVE 3 News)

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) - As Thursday's storm clouds cleared away on Friday, the cleanup was underway. Many in WAVE country were still without power.

The power went out around 2 p.m. Thursday on Altra Drive in Clarksville. And on Friday afternoon, it was still out.

People were using generators to save food. Some checked into hotels to avoid the heat.

Duke Energy said 42,000 lost power yesterday. By 9 a.m., they got that down to 8900. The company said most customers would have power restored by midnight.

On Friday afternoon, electricity was still out in parts of southern Indiana after Thursday's storms swept through.

"I mean, it was real bad," Marc Owens said.

Clarksville resident Marc Owens said the rain and wind came in fast but swift.

"And I thought hailstones was hitting my house and garage there. It was trees," Owens said. "And I looked back here and saw this tree downed down here, no electricity and everything else, so I knew I was in trouble."

Tree cutting crews were out in Owens' yard, working to clear away the damage the storm left behind.

"It's almost like a tornado almost. But it's just sharp winds and everything else," Owens said.

Owens said it ripped out these trees by the roots - bringing the power line down with it.

"It started pouring down rain and it was insane. I'm in the house for about 10 seconds and the lights go out," Clarksville resident Gabe Marshall said.

Homeowners along the street cleared away brush and branches from their yards.

With no power since 2 p.m. on Thursday, Owens said he and his wife were staying in a hotel until the lights came back on.

Gabe Marshall and and his family waited it out from home.

"It's hot. We've got the refrigerator hooked up to a generator but across the street, they all have power," Marshall said. "We're just sitting here, waiting."

Power was restored to the neighborhood around 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

