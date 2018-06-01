O.Z. Tyler Distillery officially on KY Bourbon Trail

Friday is the first official day the O-Z Tyler Distillery in Owensboro is on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail. (WFIE)

Kentucky's bourbon industry is expanding in the Tri-State.

Friday is the first official day the O.Z. Tyler Distillery in Owensboro is on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail. O.Z. Tyler became the 8th Heritage member of the Kentucky Distillers Association back in December.

The distillery had nearly 1.2 million visitors last year. They hope being on the trail will bring even more visitors to Owensboro this year.

A celebration of this accomplishment is planned for Monday.

