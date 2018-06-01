Free museum tickets, prizes for kids available in Louisville summer reading program

Mayor Fischer announced the start of the 2018 Summer Reading and Cultural Pass Program on Friday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Friday was the official start of summer for thousands of students in Jefferson County.

Parents looking for something productive for students to do this summer are in luck - the city of Louisville can help.

Free tickets to Louisville museums and prizes for reading in WAVE Country are all part of this year's Summer Reading and Cultural Pass program, launched on Friday by Mayor Greg Fischer at the main branch of the Louisville Public Library.

"It is a free 10 week program which offers prizes and incentives to encourage kids, newborns to 12th grade, to read or be read to and have fun over the summer," Fischer said.

Last year the summer reading program reached more than 50,000 children in Metro Louisville. Also new this year, residents in Floyd County, Jeffersonville and Bullitt County are eligible to participate in the 2018 Cultural Pass program.

The 2018 Cultural Pass provides free access to many of Greater Louisville's arts and cultural institutions for the children of Metro Louisville.

This year's pass is valid from June 1 through August 11.

Pass holders are encouraged to visit as many venues as they are able to, and can register to track the progress of their Cultural Pass online here.

The Cultural Pass can be picked up at any Louisville Free Public Library branch along with the Summer Reading Program.

