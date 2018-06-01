'Don't mourn, organize!': Human rights leader Tom Moffett laid to rest

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - He was known for his commitment to social justice and for always wearing his dark red sweater just about wherever he went.

Civil rights activist Tom Moffett was laid to rest on Friday after passing peacefully Sunday morning at his home.

The message the 94-year-old left with family and friends: "Don't mourn, organize!"

"So, if you talk about a life well lived. From beginning to end, no matter what -- just trying to help people, anybody and everybody, in any way -- no matter what they looked like, no matter where they lived or where they came from. That defined the story of Tom Moffett's life," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said.

Tom worked closely with Anne Braden, founder of the Kentucky Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression and became an active member of Grace Hope Presbyterian Church in Smoketown, serving as treasurer of both organizations until his retirement.

