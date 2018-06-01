JCPS bus drivers compete in 38th annual skills competition

Bus drivers were challenged to a series of skills tests. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Jefferson County Public Schools hosted a friendly competition between the district’s bus drivers on Friday, focused on safe driving.

The 38th annual JCPS Bus Safety Road-E-O was held at the Lees Lane Bus Compound behind Farnsley Middle School.

JCPS drivers from all the district’s 13 compounds were challenged to perform tasks the drivers to every day – like student loading and railroad crossing.

JCPS bus driver Bobby Fisher won this year’s competition. Fisher serves as a trainer for bus drivers in the district. He told WAVE 3 News that Friday’s win was his third time taking home top honors.

