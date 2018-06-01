Kentucky Department of Education's chief attorney resigns - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Kentucky Department of Education's chief attorney resigns

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Department of Education's chief attorney has resigned, just weeks before a hearing on the proposed state takeover of JCPS.

Kevin Brown's final day with the department was Wednesday.

He would have likely been involved in delivering the state's arguments supporting a takeover of JCPS.

This week, the district's school board voted to appeal the recommendation to be placed under state control.

The state and school district are expected to present their arguments for and against a takeover to the state education board later this month.

