Both sides of political aisle show support for new UofL President

The UofL Board of Trustees announced on April 3 that Dr. Neeli Bendapudi will serve as the school's 18th president. Bendapudi was the University of Kansas Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor, and a professor of marketing at the KU School of Business, according to KU’s website. Bendapudi holds a doctorate from KU and has taught at Texas A&M and Ohio State at the undergraduate, MBA, Executive MBA and Ph.D. levels.

GOP commentator Bill Stone has met with Dr. Neeli Bendapudi several times already and said this about the new leader on campus: "This woman is a bundle of enthusiasm, energy and intellect. She is the right person at the right time."

No argument from Democratic State Senator Morgan McGarvey. "We need to send a signal that things have changed at the University of Louisville and she sends that signal," McGarvey said.

Bendapudi takes over after Dr. Greg Postel served as the interim president for the university since Jan. 20, 2017.

