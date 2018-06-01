LMDC understaffed, exploring methods to attract new officers

There are beds for nearly 1,800 inmates but the population in 2017 was an average of 2,200. (Source: WAVE 3 News file)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Corrections is overcrowded and understaffed.

The findings came from the report from the jail director to members of the Metro Council as part of budget hearings.

For this fiscal year the jail budgeted just over $2 million for overtime. But they'll likely spend double that after opening an overflow space for inmates above LMPD Headquarters.

Corrections officers have been worked to the bone with mandatory overtime.

LMDC has listed 50 open positions. They've lost 24 officers this year to LMPD after the police department lowered their educational requirements.

Jail officials said they’re doing what they can to attract new officers.

“We're looking at some of the background standards,” Metro Corrections Director Mark Bolton said. “We're looking at things like marijuana use and the time between their last usage of things like marijuana. We're also aggressively right now embarking on a program to hire back retired officers.”

The jail booked more than 32,000 inmates in 2017 - an average of 89 per day. There are beds for nearly 1,800 inmates but the average population in 2017 was 2,200.

