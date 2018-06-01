KY State Senator McGarvey on state's 4% unemployment: 'We are heading in the right direction'

The law that allows people to ship bourbon back home after visiting Kentucky was ceremonially signed by Gov. Bevin on Friday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky hasn’t seen unemployment this low since the year 2000 and employers are having a hard time finding workers.

The United States Labor Department reported national unemployment is at an 18-year low of 3.8 percent. In Louisville, the rate is even better with unemployment a tenth lower at 3.7 percent.

"The unemployment is great, we should all applaud the unemployment numbers," State Democratic Senator Morgan McGarvey told WAVE 3 News Anchor Scott Reynolds during this week’s Sunday Morning Politics. "We are heading in the right direction."

McGarvey by no means gives all the credit to Governor Matt Bevin saying the employment situation has a lot to do with policies of the past several years and administrations.

Former Jefferson County GOP Chairman Bill Stone explained that: "The difference between Kentucky today and previously is we have passed a right to work law, saying we are open for business in this state."

Stone gives credit to Bevin for cutting regulations as well. He believes the policies coming from Washington has also created jobs but he is concerned about the rattling of sabers over tariffs.

Several world leaders have now taken steps to retaliate against steel and aluminum tariffs placed on the European Union, Canada and Mexico by the Trump administration, targeting bourbon and other Kentucky industries.

Stone said he believes tariffs will hurt businesses but doesn’t think it would have a significant impact on the state’s bourbon industry.

