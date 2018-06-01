Houston beats Purdue 9-1 in NCAA Tournament

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - Lael Lockhart Jr. homered, Joe Davis drove in two runs and Houston beat Purdue 9-1 on Friday night in the NCAA Tournament.

Lockhart's three-run homer in the ninth helped the third-seeded Cougars (37-23) advance to face North Carolina, the tournament's No. 6 overall seed, on Saturday night after the second-seeded Boilermakers (37-20) face North Carolina A&T in an elimination game.

Houston scored the game's final nine runs, all in the final five innings, and had 15 hits. Tyler Bielamowicz gave the Cougars a 2-1 lead with his run-scoring sacrifice fly in the fifth, and Davis hit two-run double an inning later.

Aaron Fletcher (7-3) went the distance, allowing four hits and no earned runs. Tanner Andrews (7-5) gave up four runs on seven hits in five innings for Purdue.

Harry Shipley drove in Purdue's run with an infield hit in the third.

