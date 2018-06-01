Portland Festival celebrating neighborhood's pride, roots for 44th year

The Portland Festival is in its 44th year. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Portland Festival is traditionally celebrated on the first Friday and Saturday in June, (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A family-friendly street festival in Louisville's Portland neighborhood kicked off it's 44th year on Friday.

The Portland Festival spans five blocks in the neighborhood and has been traditionally celebrated on the first Friday and Saturday in June.

Event organizers said it's a celebration of pride, passion and the deep roots shared by generations of Portland neighborhood families.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Free museum tickets, prizes for kids available in Louisville summer reading program

+ JCPS bus drivers compete in 38th annual skills competition

+ Parishioners worried about 5 church cluster in Portland, West Louisville

"We've got a great lineup of bands, the weather's going to be beautiful, we've got a bunch of nice kid rides, and the food is awesome," Mary Leffler, spokesperson for the Portland Festival, said.

The festival continues Saturday at 33rd and Northwestern Parkway from 1 p.m. until 11 p.m.

A parade, a cutest kids contest and a car show are on the schedule.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.