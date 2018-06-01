'Party is over': Southside Quarry confirms shutdown on social media

MSD said they had to issue a stop work order for Southside Quarry for illegal dumping at the site. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's a popular swimming spot in Okolona which draws hundreds of people every year.

But now the Southside Quarry has said the "party is over," according to a post on the attraction's Facebook page.

For the last few years the quarry's owner, the city's codes and regulations and the Metro Sewer District have been at odds over the operation of the quarry.

And now the owner faces a legal battle.

The quarry made the post while blaming MSD for ruining the site. It included a notice of violation from Kentucky's Department of Environmental Protection Division of Water that seemed to support the claim.

But according to the agency, the notice of violation posted was withdrawn after Environmental Protection found MSD had done nothing wrong.

So why the finger pointing?

WAVE 3 News discovered what hasn't been withdrawn are a series of charges against the quarry's owner Jason Stanford, from allegedly charging an entry fee and allowing people to bring and drink alcohol at the quarry without a permit, to numerous zoning violations. He's got a court date coming up in a couple of weeks.

There's also a harassment charge by a woman claiming Stanford pulled down her top in order to get into the quarry.

"They'll wear you out now," Jack Wood told us.

Wood has lived next to the quarry for years and said people mistakenly ask him about the quarry all the time.

"People stopping in, asking when they'll open it," Wood said.

WAVE 3 News confirmed Stanford faces even more legal trouble.

He is also being sued by the man hurt when a building in the Parkland neighborhood collapsed in 2016. Another man, John Dozier, died. That suit names him as an owner of the building, which had a long list of code violations before the collapse.

MSD said they have a "perpetual right, power, privilege and easement" on the quarry allowing them to increase the water level by 10 feet to avoid homes from flooding. MSD also told us they had to issue a stop work order in March 2018 for illegal dumping at the site, violating the erosion prevention and sediment control ordinance, essentially placing material in a flood plain without a permit.

WAVE 3 News reached out to Jason Stanford about the allegations. He did not comment on the charges or the lawsuit against him. He said MSD is coming after him and he has the paperwork to prove it. Stanford added he and his attorney would share it with WAVE 3 News in the future.

WAVE 3 News will continue to follow this story and provide an update when that happens.

