UPDATE: Indiana State Police confirm body found in Paoli was missing woman

The woman's body was found near Northeast 3rd St. and Railroad Avenue in Paoli. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Kaylea Sue Hickman was last seen on May 26. (Source: Family photo)

PAOLI, IN (WAVE) – Indiana State Police have confirmed that a woman’s body located in Paoli on Thursday was Kaylea Hickman, 23, of Paoli.

Police released the findings from the Orange County Coroner’s Office late Friday night.

>>> PREVIOUS STORY: Woman's body found in Orange County, neighbors fear it's missing woman

Hickman was reported missing on May 26. Neighbors told WAVE 3 News they feared the body found near Northeast 3rd Street and Railroad Avenue was Hickman’s.

Officials said there’s no evidence of criminal activity in Hickman’s death.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Indiana State Police have closed the investigation.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.