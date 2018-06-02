Remaining Hardin County high school graduations to be live streamed

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - All Hardin County High school graduation ceremonies will be streamed live for loved ones to see.

Hardin County Educational and Community Television, a department of Hardin County Schools, will produce, air and stream all HCS graduations live on local cable channels and on the internet.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for families that live outside of our broadcast signal to see graduations,” said HCEC-TV director Gina Ryan in a press release. “Our partnership with Brandenburg Telecom makes it possible. They supply us with the technology to air a live production from our schools. By placing our graduations on the internet, family members who may live in other communities can see these wonderful events. I’m proud that we’ll be able to do this for our Hardin County Schools’ students. We are very grateful to Brandenburg Telecom.”

Those wishing to access graduation ceremonies via the internet can click here.

All graduation ceremonies will also air live on Brandenburg Telecom Channel One, Comcast Channel 2, Time Warner Channel 25 (Cable Box) or 12.33 Digital

Central Hardin High School graduation takes place Saturday, June 2 at 11 am (Terry Buckles Court at CHHS).

North Hardin High School graduation takes place Saturday, June 2 at 7 pm (Ray Story Stadium at NHHS)

If it rains, North Hardin graduation will take place inside the gymnasium at Central Hardin High School.

