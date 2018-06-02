Nadal's 15-0 winning streak against childhood friend Gasquet - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Nadal's 15-0 winning streak against childhood friend Gasquet

By The Associated Press

PARIS (AP) - Rafael Nadal and Richard Gasquet, who meet in the third round of the French Open on Saturday, have known each other since they were both young prodigies. On court, however, Nadal is absolutely ruthless with his childhood friend.

His winning streak against Gasquet stretches back to 2004, through 15 matches. Gasquet hasn't taken so much as a set off Nadal in 10 years.

With friends like that, who needs enemies?

"He respects me," Gasquet told L'Equipe newspaper, "but, in the meantime, he often gives me a beating."

Here, at a glance, some highlights of Nadal's 15-0 record against the Frenchman:

___

ESTORIL, Portugal, 2004: The start of the streak. Nadal wins 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 on clay.

___

MONTE CARLO, Monaco, 2005: In the semifinals, Nadal loses the opening-set tie-break before winning 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-3. That was the last time Gasquet took a set off Nadal on his favorite surface.

___

ROLAND GARROS, Paris, 2005: Their first meeting at a Grand Slam. Nadal wins 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 in the third round.

___

TORONTO, Canada, 2008: After losing a mammoth tie-breaker, Nadal allows Gasquet just three more games, winning the quarterfinal 6-7 (12), 6-2, 6-1. That was the last time Gasquet took a set off Nadal.

___

US OPEN, New York, 2009: Nadal dispatches Gasquet from the first round 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 in the most lopsided of their three Grand Slam matches before their meeting Saturday.

