Part of East Liberty Street closed due to cave-in

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville/Jefferson County Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) has closed a portion of East Liberty Street due to a cave-in

MSD said they received a call about a hole in the center lane of East Liberty Street early Saturday morning about a hole in the center lane. Inspectors found a hole that was around 10-feet-deep, 15 feet long and 10 feet wide, MSD said.

East Liberty Street between East Chestnut and Baxter Avenue has been closed.

MSD confirmed that the cave-in is the result of a break in a 30-inch brick sewer line that was installed in 1871.

The roadway is expected to be closed through Friday, June 8. The sidewalks will remain open.

