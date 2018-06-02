Part of East Liberty Street closed due to cave-in; MSD works on - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Part of East Liberty Street closed due to cave-in; MSD works on repairs

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer/Meteorologist
The cave-in at Liberty Street in downtown Louisville. (Source: MSD / Twitter) The cave-in at Liberty Street in downtown Louisville. (Source: MSD / Twitter)
Repair work on Sunday showed buried trolley tracks along the 147-year-old sewer line. (Source: MSD / Twitter) Repair work on Sunday showed buried trolley tracks along the 147-year-old sewer line. (Source: MSD / Twitter)
The sidewalks in the area will remain open. (Source: Juvair Andrew/WAVE 3 News) The sidewalks in the area will remain open. (Source: Juvair Andrew/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville/Jefferson County Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) has closed a portion of East Liberty Street due to a cave-in

MSD said they received a call about a hole in the center lane of East Liberty Street early Saturday morning about a hole in the center lane. Inspectors found a hole that was around 10-feet-deep, 15 feet long and 10 feet wide, MSD said. 

East Liberty Street between East Chestnut and Baxter Avenue has been closed. 

On Sunday, MSD said a pump-around had been established to continue service as the cave-in on East Liberty is repaired. 

Two voids under the pavement were created when bricks unraveled in two spots on the 147-year-old sewer line. Photos showed splintered wood from buried trolley tracks. 

On Saturday, MSD confirmed that the cave-in is the result of a break in a 30-inch brick sewer line that was installed in 1871.

The roadway is expected to be closed through Friday, June 8. The sidewalks will remain open.

