Part of East Liberty Street closed due to cave-in; MSD works on repairs

The sidewalks in the area will remain open. (Source: Juvair Andrew/WAVE 3 News)

Repair work on Sunday showed buried trolley tracks along the 147-year-old sewer line. (Source: MSD / Twitter)

The cave-in at Liberty Street in downtown Louisville. (Source: MSD / Twitter)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville/Jefferson County Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) has closed a portion of East Liberty Street due to a cave-in

MSD said they received a call about a hole in the center lane of East Liberty Street early Saturday morning about a hole in the center lane. Inspectors found a hole that was around 10-feet-deep, 15 feet long and 10 feet wide, MSD said.

East Liberty Street between East Chestnut and Baxter Avenue has been closed.

On Sunday, MSD said a pump-around had been established to continue service as the cave-in on East Liberty is repaired.

Two voids under the pavement were created when bricks unraveled in two spots on the 147-year-old sewer line. Photos showed splintered wood from buried trolley tracks.

A pump-around has been established to continue service as repairs are made at the sewer cave-in on East Liberty. Bricks unraveled in two spots for the 147-year-old sewer line, leading to two voids under the pavement. The splintered wood is from buried trolley tracks. pic.twitter.com/RLBLsQ8IHa — LouisvilleMSD (@louisvillemsd) June 3, 2018

On Saturday, MSD confirmed that the cave-in is the result of a break in a 30-inch brick sewer line that was installed in 1871.

Cave-in of brick sewer pipe from 1871. Thank you for your 147 years of service. Trolley tracks poking through the dirt #MSDatWork E Liberty near Baxter pic.twitter.com/8oo6uU2l5S — LouisvilleMSD (@louisvillemsd) June 2, 2018

The roadway is expected to be closed through Friday, June 8. The sidewalks will remain open.

