Target launching same-day delivery in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Same day shipping from Target is coming to Kentucky.

Starting June 14, Target, working with Shipt, will launch same-day delivery in Louisville, Lexington, Bowling Green and Owensboro.

Shipt delivery launched in Kentucky back in July 2017 with select stores. Target acquired Shipt, a rapidly growing membership-based grocery marketplace and same-day delivery platform, in December 2017. The partnership between Shipt and Target will make the same-day delivery open to 500 thousand homes across the Commonwealth.

"Lexington and Louisville residents already know the convenience and value of Shipt, and this expansion brings a new variety of beloved products to the doors of even more Kentucky families," Harley Butler, chief marketing officer of Shipt, said. "Through our app, our members have access to everything they need, when they need it, right at their fingertips. Looking ahead, Shipt will continue to expand and bring same-day delivery to a growing number of households across the country."

New Shipt members who sign up before June 14 will receive an annual membership for $49 (regularly $99) and a $15 credit to spend on a Target order of $100 or more, according to a press release. Target shoppers will be able to order everything from food to toys through the Shipt app.

"Same-day delivery was at the top of our list when we were thinking about ways to make shopping at Target even easier," John Mulligan, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Target, said. "Shipt’s personalized, customer-focused approach fits perfectly with our commitment to deliver a convenient, exceptional experience and we’re excited to begin offering same-day service across Kentucky."

Shipt is looking for shoppers and delivery people to add to its network in Kentucky. Click or tap here to apply to be a Shipt shopper.

By the end of the year, Target hopes to have service will be available to 65 percent of U.S. households, reaching a total of 80 million households and in 2019, same-day delivery will expand to include all major product categories at Target.

