KSP: Missing teenager possibly in danger

Shayna Howard, 16-years-old, of Whitesville, Kentucky has not been seen since Friday (Source: KSP).

State police are asking for help in locating a 16-year-old girl from Daviess County.

Shayna Howard, 16-years-old, of Whitesville, Kentucky has not been seen since Friday. KSP Troopers think Howard could be in danger because of a medical condition.

Howard is described as:

Female

5'4"

230-pounds

Blonde hair

Green eyes

Nose piercings

Tongue piercing

Three different ear piercings

When she was last seen, Howard was wearing a long-sleeve blue flannel shirt with maroon shorts and black Converse shoes.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call KSP Post No. 16, 270-826-3312.

