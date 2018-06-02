Dubai-owned Godolphin stable claims 1st English Derby win

(Steve Parsons/PA via AP). Queen Elizabeth II stands next racing manager John Warren during derby day of the 2018 Investec Derby Festival at Epsom Downs Racecourse, Britain, Saturday, June 2, 2018.

(Steve Parsons/PA via AP). Racegoers attend derby day of the 2018 Investec Derby Festival at Epsom Downs Racecourse, Britain, Saturday, June 2, 2018.

EPSOM, England (AP) - The Dubai-owned Godolphin stable celebrated its first victory in the English Derby on Saturday when Masar achieved a 16-1 upset victory.

Beaten into third in the 2000 Guineas last month by Saxon Warrior, William Buick's Masar turned the tables on Aidan O'Brien's favorite, which finished fourth.

Mark Johnston's Dee Ex Bee was second and Roaring Lion third at Epsom, with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II watching the race.

Godolphin is owned by Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

