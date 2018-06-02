The Latest: Marco Andretti wins IndyCar pole at Belle Isle

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Will Power, right, talks with crew members after a practice session, Friday, June 1, 2018, for the IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix auto racing doubleheader on Belle Isle in Detroit this weekend.

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Team Penske drivers Will Power, right, and Simon Pagenaud talk with Chevrolet engineers after a practice session, Friday, June 1, 2018 for the IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix auto racing doubleheader on Belle Isle in Detroit this w...

DETROIT (AP) - The Latest from Saturday's IndyCar race at Belle Isle (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

Marco Andretti has won his first IndyCar pole since 2013 and will start from the front at Detroit's Belle Isle.

Andretti won his fifth career pole and was eyeing a chance to win Saturday afternoon's race on the 2.35-mile street course. He's won twice in this series, most recently in 2011.

Scott Dixon qualified second, followed by rookie Robert Wickens. Indianapolis 500 champion Will Power was sixth.

Honda engines took eight of the top nine spots in qualifying, with Power as the only Chevrolet driver in that group.

Andretti hasn't started higher than seventh this season, and his highest finish was sixth at Long Beach.

___

11:45 a.m.

Indianapolis 500 champion Will Power is hoping to keep his winning streak going when he runs in the first of two IndyCar races this weekend at Belle Isle.

The first of the Detroit races is Saturday. Power won his first Indy 500 last weekend after capturing the IndyCar Grand Prix a couple of weeks earlier.

Power and Penske teammate Josef Newgarden have combined to win four of the six IndyCar races this season. Power leads the standings by two points over Alexander Rossi.

Graham Rahal swept the two races on Belle Isle last year. Power won on this street course in 2014 and 2016.

___

More AP auto racing: www.racing.ap.org

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.