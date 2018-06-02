Volunteers clean up Floyds Fork Creek

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Floyds Fork Environmental Association hosted their 27th Annual Floyds Fork Creek Sweep on Saturday.

Volunteers went out on canoes and kayaks to pick up trash from the creek while others cleaned up around the creek on foot.

"We are very fortunate to have the government and private citizens working together to help our environment," Sheron Lair from the Floyds Fork Environmental Associaion said.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

In the past, volunteers have found all kinds of garbage -- like appliances, tires and drums with chemicals in them.

The event was a conglomeration between Floyds Fork Environmental Association, Councilman Stuart Benson, Councilman Robin Engel, Louisville Metro Goverment, the Jefferson County Soil and Water Conservation District and other organizations.

Organizers said they look forward to cleaning up the creek each year as a way of giving back to the community.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.