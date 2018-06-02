Pedroia returns to DL, played just 3 games after return - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Pedroia returns to DL, played just 3 games after return

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). Boston Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia reacts after being called out on strikes during the eighth inning of an interleague baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, May 27, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). Boston Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia reacts after being called out on strikes during the eighth inning of an interleague baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, May 27, 2018, in Boston.

HOUSTON (AP) - Dustin Pedroia's return from the disabled list lasted three games.

The four-time All-Star second baseman was put back on the DL by the Boston Red Sox on Saturday because of left knee inflammation.

The 34-year-old had knee surgery in October, made his season debut May 26 and went 1 for 11 with two walks. He was a late scratch from the lineup Thursday because of lingering soreness.

Boston announced the move Saturday and made it retroactive to Wednesday, the day after Pedroia last played. Boston put right fielder Mookie Betts on the 10-day disabled list with an abdominal strain on Friday, a move made retroactive to Tuesday.

First baseman Sam Travis and left-handed pitcher Bobby Poyner were recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket.

Travis, 24, hit .220 with four home runs in 34 games for Pawtucket, making 25 starts at first base and five in left field.

Poyner, 25, began the season with Boston and allowed two runs on 12 hits over 9 2/3 innings of nine relief appearances. He had a 3.18 ERA in 10 minor league appearances while holding opponents to a .179 batting average.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Car careens onto field during boys' baseball game, killing 1

    Car careens onto field during boys' baseball game, killing 1

    Saturday, June 2 2018 3:57 PM EDT2018-06-02 19:57:45 GMT
    Saturday, June 2 2018 3:59 PM EDT2018-06-02 19:59:16 GMT
    Police say a car careened onto a Maine field during a boys' baseball game, killing a man.More >>
    Police say a car careened onto a Maine field during a boys' baseball game, killing a man.More >>

  • Missouri governor quits in scandal, signs 'revenge porn' law

    Missouri governor quits in scandal, signs 'revenge porn' law

    Friday, June 1 2018 12:17 AM EDT2018-06-01 04:17:10 GMT
    Saturday, June 2 2018 3:59 PM EDT2018-06-02 19:59:15 GMT
    (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens leaves the podium after announcing his resignation in the governor's office, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens resigned amid a widening investigation that a...(Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens leaves the podium after announcing his resignation in the governor's office, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens resigned amid a widening investigation that a...
    Missouri is getting a new leader as its scandal-plagued governor steps down, elevating the lieutenant governor to the top job.More >>
    Missouri is getting a new leader as its scandal-plagued governor steps down, elevating the lieutenant governor to the top job.More >>

  • Judge agrees to halt fetal heartbeat abortion law in Iowa

    Judge agrees to halt fetal heartbeat abortion law in Iowa

    Friday, June 1 2018 11:27 AM EDT2018-06-01 15:27:22 GMT
    Saturday, June 2 2018 3:59 PM EDT2018-06-02 19:59:08 GMT
    Judge says he'll temporarily block most restrictive abortion law in the country from taking effect next month in Iowa.More >>
    Judge says he'll temporarily block most restrictive abortion law in the country from taking effect next month in Iowa.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly