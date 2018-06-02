Semi truck and dump truck crash blocking I-24 traffic in Marshall Co., KY

A semi truck and dump truck crash is slowing down traffic on I-24 eastbound on Saturday, June 2.

According to Marshall County 911, both eastbound lanes near the 27-mile marker are blocked.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, there is a possibility of two secondary crashes in the backup from the eastbound crash at the 27-mile marker.

Eastbound drivers are asked to take the Purchase Parkway northbound at I-24 Exit 25 to US 62 Eastbound through the Exit 27 Interchange and continue East on US 62 to return to I-24 via KY 453 Grand Rivers Exit 31 or continue on US 62 to I-24 at Eddyville-Kuttawa Exit 41.

