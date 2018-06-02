French Open glance: Men's and women's second seeds in action

PARIS (AP) - A quick look at the French Open:
LOOKAHEAD TO SUNDAY
The men's and women's second-seeded players are in fourth-round action at the French Open.
No. 2 Alexander Zverev of Germany faces big-hitting Russian Karen Khachanov, a familiar face from back in their junior days.
"We know each other pretty well," the 21-year-old Zverev said. "Also we are good outside the court, with his parents, they know me and I know them well."
Zverev beat the 22-year-old Khachanov in their only previous meeting, two years ago on hard courts in the Russian city of Saint Petersburg.
Both are looking to reach the quarterfinals of a major for the first time, and they will be first up on Court Suzanne Lenglen.
No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki is bidding for her second straight Grand Slam title after winning the Australian Open, the first major of her career.
But the Danish player faces a tricky match later on Lenglen against 14th-seeded Russian Daria Kasatkina, who has beaten her twice this year.
Also, in men's fourth-round matches, 2016 French Open champion Novak Djokovic takes on Spanish veteran Fernando Verdasco for the 15th time overall. Djokovic leads 10-4, including the past five encounters.
No. 7 Dominic Thiem of Austria - a semifinalist at Roland Garros the past two years - faces No. 19 Kei Nishikori of Japan. Nishikori leads him 2-0 in head-to-heads.
Both of those matches are on Court Philippe Chatrier.
SUNDAY'S FORECAST
Sunny with some cloud and a high of 81 degrees (27 Celsius).
SATURDAY'S WEATHER
Sunny throughout with a high of 75 degrees (24 Celsius).
SATURDAY'S WINNERS
Seeded winners in the men's third round: No. 1 Rafael Nadal, No. 3 Marin Cilic, No. 5 Juan Martin del Potro, No. 6 Kevin Anderson, No. 8 David Goffin, No. 9 John Isner, No. 11 Diego Schwartzman, No. 18 Fabio Fognini.
Seeded winners in the women's third round: No. 1 Simona Halep, No. 3 Garbine Muguruza, No. 7 Caroline Garcia, No. 10 Sloane Stephens, No. 12 Angelique Kerber, No. 16 Elise Mertens, No. 25 Anett Kontaveit, No. 28 Maria Sharapova.
SATURDAY'S LOSERS
Seeded losers in the men's third round: No. 15 Lucas Pouille, No. 16 Kyle Edmund, No. 27 Richard Gasquet, No. 31 Albert Ramos-Vinolas, No. 32 Gael Monfils.
Seeded losers in the women's third round: No. 6 Karolina Pliskova, No. 8 Petra Kvitova, No. 11 Julia Georges, No. 18 Kiki Bertens, No. 19 Magdalena Rybarikova, No. 24 Daria Gavrilova.
STAT OF THE DAY
2007 - The last time there were no men from France in the fourth round at Roland Garros.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"We are both on a comeback for two totally different reasons, and she's been on her journey for over a year and I just started mine a couple months ago." - Williams, looking ahead to her fourth-round clash against long-time rival Sharapova.
___
