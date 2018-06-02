Southern Indiana activists wear orange for gun violence awareness

A gun violence awareness rally in New Albany, Indiana, organized by the group Moms Demand Action. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - The thump of a bean bag hitting a wood plank in a game of corn hole or children running through bubbles.

The scenarios playing out at a gun violence awareness rally in New Albany, Indiana, organized by the group Moms Demand Action, exemplify some of the best parts of summer break.

But some students this year were glad to be out of school for another reason.

"I get to be happy that it's summer vacation, not because I have no homework, but because I don't have to worry about getting shot at school," Greta Reel, who just finished her sophomore year at Jeffersonville High School, said.

Reel and others are speaking out, remembering victims and demanding tighter gun laws.

The New Albany chapter of Mothers Demand Action used the weekend to do just that, by hanging up signs, tying ribbons and wearing orange as part of a national campaign.

Organizers said this year's theme is "Use your voice".

Speakers did that by discussing school shootings, domestic violence and ways to make their voices heard.

"One of the ways we can do that is by registering to vote, getting involved and electing the right people into office," Emily Sturgeon, the New Albany group leader of Moms Demand Action, said.

Some attending were also wearing shirts related to the "March for our Lives" rally that took place in March.

Reel spoke back then and again on Saturday, saying she believes her voice is being heard -- but added that she's not giving up until change has been made.

Organizers said they will be meeting again later in the month to talk about what they can do to fight gun violence.



