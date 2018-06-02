Kentucky Kingdom roller coaster closed after accident

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two trains on a roller coaster at Kentucky Kingdom bumped into each other on Saturday, causing five guests to undergo medical evaluations, the park said.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, the second train on T3, a suspended looping coaster at Kentucky Kingdom, bumped into the first train, which was waiting to enter the station for unloading.

Five guests visited Kentucky Kingdom's health services center for evaluation as a result. Four of those returned to the park. The fifth guest was taken to a local hospital at her parents' request.

The cause of the incident is under investigation, the park said.

The ride will remain closed until the investigation has been completed. Kentucky Kingdom said they have notified state ride inspectors of the incident.

