Kentucky Kingdom roller coaster reopens after accident

Two trains on a roller coaster at Kentucky Kingdom bumped into each other Saturday afternoon, sending one park guest to the hospital. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Kingdom's T3 roller coaster reopened Monday after a weekend accident caused five guests to undergo medical evaluations.

Two trains on T3, a suspended looping coaster, bumped into each other Saturday afternoon, the park said. The second train bumped into the first train while it was waiting to enter the station for unloading.

Monday, state ride officials gave the OK to reopen the ride.

Five guests visited Kentucky Kingdom's health services center for evaluation as a result. Four of those returned to the park. The fifth guest was taken to a local hospital at her parents' request.

Park officials believe the electronic control system may have been struck by lightning during a storm in the days before the accident.

The second train was removed from the track so it can be re-painted. T3 will operate with just one train for the time being.

