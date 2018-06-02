Two arrested in McCracken County on drug charges

Two people were arrested in McCraken County, Ky. on drug charges. (Source: Raycom Media)

Two people were arrested in McCracken County, Ky. on June 2 at 1:42 p.m.

According to McCracken County Sheriff's Department, deputies received a call about a domestic disturbance on Lone Oak road.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

When deputies arrived, they hear two people arguing and found a bag of crystal meth, a light and a glass pipe.

Frank Singleton, 25, of Paducah, Ky., was a resident of the apartment as well as Taylor Kendall, 19, of Paducah, Ky.

Both were at the apartment and were taken into custody for Possession of Methamphetamine.

Singleton was also charged with an unrelated warrant out of another county.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved