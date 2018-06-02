Paramount scraps airing 'Heathers,' citing school violence - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Paramount scraps airing 'Heathers,' citing school violence

LOS ANGELES (AP) - After delaying its airing in the aftermath of February's Florida high school shooting, Paramount Network is permanently scrapping "Heathers."

Representatives from parent company Viacom confirmed Saturday that the TV reboot of the 1988 movie black comedy about high-school murder and suicide will not air on Paramount or any other Viacom properties.

Viacom says the subject matter is not suitable in the current environment for channels it is attempting to make youth-oriented, but that it is open to the possibility of selling the anthology series to a more fitting outlet.

The show based on the film starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater had been set to premiere in March, but was delayed after the Parkland, Florida shooting that left 17 dead.

The move was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Woman found dead 11 days after vanishing from care facility

    Woman found dead 11 days after vanishing from care facility

    Thursday, May 31 2018 2:16 AM EDT2018-05-31 06:16:20 GMT
    Saturday, June 2 2018 6:30 PM EDT2018-06-02 22:30:10 GMT
    Charlene Roberts' daughter says the woman had dementia and two hearing aids and went missing on May 20 from a mental health facility. (Source: KRON/Ruby Lee Anderson/Lynn Spalding/CNN)Charlene Roberts' daughter says the woman had dementia and two hearing aids and went missing on May 20 from a mental health facility. (Source: KRON/Ruby Lee Anderson/Lynn Spalding/CNN)

    An elderly woman with dementia who vanished from a care facility nearly two weeks ago has been found dead in a stairwell at a San Francisco hospital campus.

    More >>

    An elderly woman with dementia who vanished from a care facility nearly two weeks ago has been found dead in a stairwell at a San Francisco hospital campus.

    More >>

  • Blacks fare surprisingly well in prostate cancer research

    Blacks fare surprisingly well in prostate cancer research

    Friday, June 1 2018 2:19 PM EDT2018-06-01 18:19:28 GMT
    Saturday, June 2 2018 6:30 PM EDT2018-06-02 22:30:06 GMT
    Black men with advanced prostate cancer fare surprisingly well in research that challenges current thinking about racial disparities in the disease.More >>
    Black men with advanced prostate cancer fare surprisingly well in research that challenges current thinking about racial disparities in the disease.More >>

  • Paramount scraps airing 'Heathers,' citing school violence

    Paramount scraps airing 'Heathers,' citing school violence

    Saturday, June 2 2018 5:57 PM EDT2018-06-02 21:57:52 GMT
    Saturday, June 2 2018 6:29 PM EDT2018-06-02 22:29:58 GMT
    After delaying its airing in the aftermath of February's Florida high school shooting, Paramount Network is permanently scrapping its TV reboot of the movie "Heathers.".More >>
    After delaying its airing in the aftermath of February's Florida high school shooting, Paramount Network is permanently scrapping its TV reboot of the movie "Heathers.".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly