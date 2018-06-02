Police: Car pulled from Ohio River days after Uber driver submerges it

Police say the driver of this vehicle inadvertently submerged his car while driving for Uber in a blinding downpour early the morning of May 27. (Source: Joe Doscher)

Police say a car has been removed from the Ohio River days after an Uber driver inadvertently drove off a Northern Kentucky boat launch ramp.

According to a Ludlow police report, the motorist drove off the edge of the ramp at the Ludlow-Bromley Yacht Club during a "blinding downpour of rain" around 1:15 a.m. May 27.

The report states that the driver was helped to shore by an employee of the yacht club. The car was completely submerged.

Police say the car was pulled from the river Saturday.

The driver is not being charged, a Ludlow officer said.

