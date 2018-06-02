Woman hit by car, left on side of road with broken back

Shawn Parsons, who was left with a back brace after the accident, hopes someone will come forward to corroborate her story. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Shawn Parsons was riding her bike to work when she was hit by a car on Wednesday morning.

Parsons said she had to call police herself because she was left alone on the side of the road.

The Louisville Metro Police Department took the report on Preston Highway and Industrial Parkway on Wednesday morning.

Parsons said just before 6 a.m. she rode her bike to work because she was experiencing car problems.

Parsons’ bike has reflectors and she was hit while turning off Preston.

“When it let go of me, it threw me so fast and I hit the ground so hard I could hardly move,” Parsons said.

The LMPD took the report, but no one has been charged for hitting Parsons. The crash happened at an intersection without a bike lane.

“I was laying there on the ground and I could see in the distance -- the vehicle slowed down and braked a little bit, but then it went on,” Parsons said.

One person at the intersection stopped to help move her to the side of the road, Parsons said.

She remembers that they didn't stay long. Parsons called 911 and was taken to the hospital.

“I feel pretty bad that I was left in the middle of the road like a dog,” Parsons said.

Parsons is now wearing a back brace and recovering. She hopes someone will take responsibility for their actions or maybe the passerby will come forward to support her story.

“Right now, it's just my words against all of it,” Parsons said. “It's a scary feeling to be done that way.”

Parsons said she remembered seeing a light-colored van drive away. If you have any information about this crash, please call 574-LMPD.

