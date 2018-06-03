Djokovic, Thiem, Zverev and Wozniacki in 4th-round action - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Djokovic, Thiem, Zverev and Wozniacki in 4th-round action

(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino). Serbia's Novak Djokovic poses with spectators after winning his third round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in four sets 6-4, 6-7 (6-8), 7-6 (7-4), 6-2, at the Roland Gar... (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino). Serbia's Novak Djokovic poses with spectators after winning his third round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in four sets 6-4, 6-7 (6-8), 7-6 (7-4), 6-2, at the Roland Gar...
(AP Photo/Christophe Ena). Austria's Dominic Thiem thumbs up as he defats Italy's Matteo Berrettini during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Friday, June 1, 2018 in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena). Austria's Dominic Thiem thumbs up as he defats Italy's Matteo Berrettini during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Friday, June 1, 2018 in Paris.
(AP Photo/Michel Euler). Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates winning his third round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Bosnia and Herzegovina's Damir Dzumhur in five sets 6-2, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6, 7-5, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris... (AP Photo/Michel Euler). Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates winning his third round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Bosnia and Herzegovina's Damir Dzumhur in five sets 6-2, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6, 7-5, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris...
(AP Photo/Michel Euler). Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki returns a shot against France's Pauline Parmentier during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Friday, June 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Michel Euler). Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki returns a shot against France's Pauline Parmentier during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Friday, June 1, 2018.

PARIS (AP) - Novak Djokovic takes on a familiar adversary in the fourth round of the French Open on Sunday.

The former top-ranked Serb faces Fernando Verdasco on Court Philippe Chatrier, where he won the last of his 12 major titles in 2016.

Djokovic, now seeded 20th as he continues his comeback from a long-term elbow injury, has won the past five encounters against the Spanish veteran.

Two other title contenders are in men's fourth-round action.

Looking to reach his first Grand Slam quarterfinal is No. 2 Alexander Zverev of Germany, who plays big-hitting Russian Karen Khachanov on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

No. 7 Dominic Thiem of Austria - a semifinalist at Roland Garros the past two years - faces No. 19 Kei Nishikori of Japan. They are scheduled first on Chatrier in warm and sunny conditions.

Later on Lenglen, two-time Grand Slam champion Caroline Wozniacki - seeded second - had a tough-looking fourth-round match against Daria Kasatkina.

The 14th-seeded Russian has beaten her twice this year.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Paramount scraps airing 'Heathers,' citing school violence

    Paramount scraps airing 'Heathers,' citing school violence

    Saturday, June 2 2018 5:57 PM EDT2018-06-02 21:57:52 GMT
    Sunday, June 3 2018 5:58 AM EDT2018-06-03 09:58:29 GMT
    After delaying its airing in the aftermath of February's Florida high school shooting, Paramount Network is permanently scrapping its TV reboot of the movie "Heathers.".More >>
    After delaying its airing in the aftermath of February's Florida high school shooting, Paramount Network is permanently scrapping its TV reboot of the movie "Heathers.".More >>

  • State attorney general races gain attention in Trump era

    State attorney general races gain attention in Trump era

    Saturday, June 2 2018 11:49 AM EDT2018-06-02 15:49:25 GMT
    Sunday, June 3 2018 3:10 AM EDT2018-06-03 07:10:20 GMT
    (Todd McInturf/Detroit News via AP, File). FILE - In this April 15, 2018, file photo, Dana Nessel, candidate for state attorney general, speaks to 14th District Delegates at the 2018 State Endorsement Convention of the Michigan Democratic Party at Cobo...(Todd McInturf/Detroit News via AP, File). FILE - In this April 15, 2018, file photo, Dana Nessel, candidate for state attorney general, speaks to 14th District Delegates at the 2018 State Endorsement Convention of the Michigan Democratic Party at Cobo...
    Challenging the Trump administration is at the heart of races for state attorney general around the country, but some Democrats differ on how hard to push the message.More >>
    Challenging the Trump administration is at the heart of races for state attorney general around the country, but some Democrats differ on how hard to push the message.More >>

  • Missouri governor quits in scandal, signs 'revenge porn' law

    Missouri governor quits in scandal, signs 'revenge porn' law

    Friday, June 1 2018 12:17 AM EDT2018-06-01 04:17:10 GMT
    Saturday, June 2 2018 9:00 PM EDT2018-06-03 01:00:06 GMT
    (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens leaves the podium after announcing his resignation in the governor's office, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens resigned amid a widening investigation that a...(Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens leaves the podium after announcing his resignation in the governor's office, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens resigned amid a widening investigation that a...
    Missouri is getting a new leader as its scandal-plagued governor steps down, elevating the lieutenant governor to the top job.More >>
    Missouri is getting a new leader as its scandal-plagued governor steps down, elevating the lieutenant governor to the top job.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly