Boys and Girls Club of Kentuckiana gearing up for 16th annual Big Event fundraiser

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Boys and Girls Club of Kentuckiana (BGCK) is gearing up for one of their most popular fundraisers.

The Big Event - Club Cirque: A Night Under the Big Top will take place on Saturday, June 9 at 6 p.m. at the Louisville Mariott Downtown.

The fundraiser will include a silent and live auction, cocktails and dinner. Auction items will include a one week stay at condos in Hawaii, Naples and Destin; an exclusive dining experience with Churchill Down’s Executive Chef, Dave Danielson, and a special signature cocktail by Tim Laird; and a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle. Special raffle packages include a $1,500 Knights Travel voucher with $3,000 cash, a stock the bar package, and a restaurant package that includes $100 gift cards to 15 of Louisville’s most distinguished restaurants.

"This event will help us achieve our mission of inspiring and enabling young people, especially those most in need of our services, so that they realize and develop their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens," BGCK President and CEO, Jennifer Helgeson said.

Vintage circus-themed gala attire is encouraged and black tie attire is optional.

Tickets are $200 per person and can be purchased by clicking or tapping here. For more information, call (502)585-5437 or email abecker@bgckyana.org.

