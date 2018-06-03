Packers' Matthews needs surgery after line drive hits nose - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Packers' Matthews needs surgery after line drive hits nose

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (AP) - Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews says he needs surgery on his nose after getting hit in the face with a line drive during a charity softball game.

Matthews was pitching during Saturday's game when offensive lineman Lucas Patrick hit the ball directly into Matthews' face, knocking him to the ground. The Green Bay Press Gazette reports that Matthews got up, covered his face with his glove, then walked to the dugout. He did not return to the game.

Matthews tweeted later that he busted his nose and would have surgery after the swelling subsides. He thanked fans for their well-wishes and expressed gratitude that his injury wasn't more serious.

The Packers are in the middle of their organized team activities. Matthews hasn't participated in OTAs because of a knee injury.

___

More AP NFL: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Many breast cancer patients can skip chemo, big study finds

    Many breast cancer patients can skip chemo, big study finds

    Sunday, June 3 2018 7:38 AM EDT2018-06-03 11:38:31 GMT
    Sunday, June 3 2018 10:28 AM EDT2018-06-03 14:28:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kathy Young). In this Thursday, May 24, 2018 photo, Adine Usher, 78, meets with breast cancer study leader Dr. Joseph Sparano at the Montefiore and Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx borough of New York. Usher was one of about 1...(AP Photo/Kathy Young). In this Thursday, May 24, 2018 photo, Adine Usher, 78, meets with breast cancer study leader Dr. Joseph Sparano at the Montefiore and Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx borough of New York. Usher was one of about 1...

    The largest study ever done of breast cancer treatment finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can skip chemotherapy without hurting their chances of beating the cancer.

    More >>

    The largest study ever done of breast cancer treatment finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can skip chemotherapy without hurting their chances of beating the cancer.

    More >>

  • Florida school to honor 4 slain seniors at graduation

    Florida school to honor 4 slain seniors at graduation

    Sunday, June 3 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-06-03 13:28:15 GMT
    Sunday, June 3 2018 9:50 AM EDT2018-06-03 13:50:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File). FILE- In this Feb. 19, 2018, file photo, Chris Grady, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, sits at a memorial in Parkland, Fla., for those slain in the Feb. 14 school shooting. Grady who had planned to jo...(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File). FILE- In this Feb. 19, 2018, file photo, Chris Grady, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, sits at a memorial in Parkland, Fla., for those slain in the Feb. 14 school shooting. Grady who had planned to jo...
    The senior class from the Florida school where 17 people died in February's gun massacre is set to graduate.More >>
    The senior class from the Florida school where 17 people died in February's gun massacre is set to graduate.More >>

  • Paramount scraps airing 'Heathers,' citing school violence

    Paramount scraps airing 'Heathers,' citing school violence

    Saturday, June 2 2018 5:57 PM EDT2018-06-02 21:57:52 GMT
    Sunday, June 3 2018 9:50 AM EDT2018-06-03 13:50:28 GMT
    After delaying its airing in the aftermath of February's Florida high school shooting, Paramount Network is permanently scrapping its TV reboot of the movie "Heathers.".More >>
    After delaying its airing in the aftermath of February's Florida high school shooting, Paramount Network is permanently scrapping its TV reboot of the movie "Heathers.".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly