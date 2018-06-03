MSD: More than 1,000 gallons of sewage, debris flows into Louisville creek

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Jefferson County Metro Sewer District (MSD) is notifying the community about a Dry Weather Discharge impacting South Fork Beargrass Creek.

A blockage to the sewer system caused an overflow on Saturday, June 2 at 10:19 p.m. More than a thousand gallons of sewage, solids, and debris have overflowed from a dam near Lexington Road. The CSO structure overflow line connects directly to South Fork Beargrass Creek.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The water is hazardous, according to MSD. The community is advised to avoid contact with this area of the creek for at least 48 hours after the discharge has been stopped. Metro Sewer District will be cleaning the area and fixing the backup and overflow.

MSD is currently investigating the cause of this overflow.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.