Police respond to shooting on 24th Street

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are on scene of a shooting on South 24th Street.

Metrosafe confirms, the call came in at 12:23 p.m. of a shooting in the 200 block of south 24th.

Once on scene, crews found one person shot.

That person was transported to University Hospital, their condition is unknown.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

