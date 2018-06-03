Two injured after boat fire on Kentucky Lake

The boat's wreckage the morning after the fire. (Source: Brandon Mayberry)

Crews responded to a boat explosion on Kentucky Lake in Lyon County, Ky. on Saturday, June 2 at 6 p.m.

According to KY Fish and Wildlife, a boat at the Rock Quarry area caught fire after people heard a loud pop. A man and woman were on the boat when the explosion happened.

They both had burns from the flames and were taken to Lourdes Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

