The Latest: Warriors remain big favorites vs. Cavs in finals - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

The Latest: Warriors remain big favorites vs. Cavs in finals

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, celebrates during overtime of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018. The Warriors won 124-114. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, celebrates during overtime of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018. The Warriors won 124-114.
(AP Photo/Ben Margot). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James leaves a news conference after Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018. The Warriors won 124-114 in overtime. (AP Photo/Ben Margot). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James leaves a news conference after Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018. The Warriors won 124-114 in overtime.
(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket as Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) defends during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals Thursday, May 31, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket as Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) defends during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals Thursday, May 31, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). Golden State Warriors' Shaun Livingston (34) dunks past Cleveland Cavaliers' George Hill (3) during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals Thursday, May 31, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). Golden State Warriors' Shaun Livingston (34) dunks past Cleveland Cavaliers' George Hill (3) during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals Thursday, May 31, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
Graphic compares stats for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors; 2c x 5 inches; 96.3 mm x 127 mm; Graphic compares stats for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors; 2c x 5 inches; 96.3 mm x 127 mm;

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on the NBA Finals from Sunday's Game 2 (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Las Vegas is thinking Golden State in Game 2 of the NBA Finals - and big.

The Warriors have held steady as a double-digit favorite for Sunday night's game against Cleveland. Most books opened with the Warriors around a 12-point favorite, and the line hasn't changed much since Golden State's overtime victory Thursday night.

There's even a couple of places showing odds for Wednesday's Game 3 in Cleveland already. For that one, and this number will likely change based on Game 2, the Warriors are showing up as 4 1/2-point favorites.

___

2:05 p.m.

David Guthrie, welcome to the NBA Finals.

Guthrie is making his finals debut as a referee Sunday night for Game 2 of the Cleveland-Golden State series. He's working alongside Mike Callahan - who is the most experienced referee assigned to this series.

Callahan is working his 20th finals game.

Also part of the crew will be Derrick Stafford, who was picked as a finals ref for the eighth time.

Officiating will likely be even more closely scrutinized than usual in Game 2. The crew of Ken Mauer, Ed Malloy and Tony Brothers was criticized for late-game decisions in Game 1, such as the overturning of a block-charge call involving LeBron James and Kevin Durant and the ejection of Cleveland's Tristan Thompson in the final seconds

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' falls 65 percent in second weekend

    'Solo: A Star Wars Story' falls 65 percent in second weekend

    Sunday, June 3 2018 11:48 AM EDT2018-06-03 15:48:49 GMT
    Sunday, June 3 2018 6:10 PM EDT2018-06-03 22:10:47 GMT
    (Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm via AP, File). FILE - This undated file image released by Lucasfilm shows Alden Ehrenreich and Joonas Suotamo in a scene from "Solo: A Star Wars Story." In a box-office blip that echoed through the multiplexes, “Solo: A Star W...(Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm via AP, File). FILE - This undated file image released by Lucasfilm shows Alden Ehrenreich and Joonas Suotamo in a scene from "Solo: A Star Wars Story." In a box-office blip that echoed through the multiplexes, “Solo: A Star W...
    "Solo: A Star Wars Story" is losing momentum quickly at the box office.More >>
    "Solo: A Star Wars Story" is losing momentum quickly at the box office.More >>

  • Fallon to Parkland students: 'Don't let anything stop you'

    Fallon to Parkland students: 'Don't let anything stop you'

    Sunday, June 3 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-06-03 13:28:15 GMT
    Sunday, June 3 2018 6:10 PM EDT2018-06-03 22:10:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File). FILE- In this Feb. 19, 2018, file photo, Chris Grady, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, sits at a memorial in Parkland, Fla., for those slain in the Feb. 14 school shooting. Grady who had planned to jo...(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File). FILE- In this Feb. 19, 2018, file photo, Chris Grady, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, sits at a memorial in Parkland, Fla., for those slain in the Feb. 14 school shooting. Grady who had planned to jo...

    The senior class from the Florida school where 17 people died in February's gun massacre is set to graduate.

    More >>

    The senior class from the Florida school where 17 people died in February's gun massacre is set to graduate.

    More >>

  • Latino movie producer opens theaters in rural, poor areas

    Latino movie producer opens theaters in rural, poor areas

    Sunday, June 3 2018 11:48 AM EDT2018-06-03 15:48:35 GMT
    Sunday, June 3 2018 6:10 PM EDT2018-06-03 22:10:42 GMT
    (Henry A. Barrios/The Bakersfield Californian via AP). In this May 17, 2018 photo, McFarland High senior Victoria Sharp works at the food concession and is one of the high school students that acquired one of the coveted jobs at the Maya Cinemas Theate...(Henry A. Barrios/The Bakersfield Californian via AP). In this May 17, 2018 photo, McFarland High senior Victoria Sharp works at the food concession and is one of the high school students that acquired one of the coveted jobs at the Maya Cinemas Theate...
    A Latino movie producer is opening theaters in poor, rural U.S. areas that lack basic entertainment options, giving unserved audiences a chance to dream.More >>
    A Latino movie producer is opening theaters in poor, rural U.S. areas that lack basic entertainment options, giving unserved audiences a chance to dream.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly