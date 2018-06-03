Crews battle fire in Jeffersontown

JEFFERSONTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Crews are responding to a residential structure fire in Jeffersontown, Metrosafe said.

A call came in at 5:32 p.m. of a fire in the 2900 block of Six Mile Lane.

There were no reported injuries and it is believed everyone made it out of the building, Metrosafe said.

No other information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.

