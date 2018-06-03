Private investigator still chasing leads in Indiana disappearance

Spierer was last seen on a night out with friends. (Source: WAVE 3 News Archives)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bloomington Police. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Lauren Spierer was last seen on June 3, 2011. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

BLOOMINGTON, IN (WAVE) -Sunday marks seven years since Indiana University student Lauren Spierer disappeared.

In 2011, search parties spent weeks desperately looking for her.

Spierer, 20, was last seen in Bloomington after a night of partying with friends on June 3, 2011.

On Sunday, a message from her family on Facebook was posted with love thanking those that have search for, and lamenting the fact that she still hasn't been found seven years later.

“Obviously, it’s a cold case at this point, being a number of years old," Private Investigator Michael Ciravolo, President of Beau Dietl & Associates, said.

Ciravolo began working on the case several months after Spierer was last seen, and he still is.

He said tips continue to come in, but not at the volume they used to.

“Always hopeful that the next phone call is going to provide us with the tip that will bring that closure to the family," Ciravolo said.

He adds that he traveled from his office in New York to Indiana just a couple of months ago to follow a lead that ended up cold.

His message that someone knows something, more than a half a decade later, is still the same as pleas at an emotional vigil one year after Spierer went missing.

Ciravolo said a lack of cooperation from some of the people who were with Spierer around the time she went missing makes the case difficult to solve, but he has words for anyone who might have information.

“They have to answer to a power higher than the rest of us and, if they know someone or if they’re responsible for anything, I’d like them to search their heart and come forward," Ciravolo said.

According to a website dedicated to the disappearance, anyone with information is asked to call the Bloomington Police Department.

