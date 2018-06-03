Pedestrian struck in Okolona hit and run

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emergency crews are responding after a pedestrian was struck in a hit-and-run accident in Okolona.

Metrosafe confirms, the call came in at 6:08 p.m. of an injury accident near the corner of Blue Lick Road and Preston Highway.

Once on scene, crews found a pedestrian struck, and the driver had left the scene.

No further information on the pedestrian's condition or the circumstances of the crash are known at this time.

WAVE 3 News has a crew en route and will update this story when more information becomes available.

