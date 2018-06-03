Fans from all over the world remember Muhammad Ali’s passing

One man who visited Ali's memorial at Cave Hill said he remembers more than just Ali’s titles. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It has been two years since the passing of Muhammad Ali. In Louisville, Ali’s life continues to be celebrated -- and globally, his legend continues to grow.

This is the second year the city celebrates the Champ’s life and legacy with the ‘I am Ali’ Festival. Businesses and venues all over Louisville participate by hosting special events.

On the anniversary of Ali’s death, many visited his grave site. One man said he remembers more than just Ali’s heavy weight titles.

“In Mexico you are a fan of Oscar de la Hoya, but once I looked deeper into the subject I realized there was more to the man than just what he left on the ring," Juan Carols Carillo-Nava said.

Carillo-Nava immigrated to Kentucky as a boy and learned about Ali later in life.

He said the lessons are timeless.

"Complacency is the root of failure,” Carillo-Nava said. “Just because we look at the successes of the past that should not prevent us from reaching out to the ghosts of the future."

Carillo-Nava said he was paying tribute to a man who stood for his beliefs, even if they weren't popular.

"There was a time when athletes were only seen for the entertainment they could provide, and Ali was a pioneer in social work and social justice amongst sports figures," Carillo-Nava said.

Ali has a cross cultural and generational reach. 17-year-old Sean Waddell is Ali's relative. He remembers Louisville coming together for his cousin's passing in 2016.

Since, Waddle said his relative continues to influence.

"You see it throughout the country -- men like Colin Kaepernick, even though they receive a lot of disrespect -- he is living through the likeness of Muhammad Ali," Waddell said.

Visitors from several states paid their respect at Cave Hill. Carillo-Nava believes any of us can be as influential as the People's Champion.

"You don't have to be a famous sports figure. You can pass on things Ali himself stood for -- like kindness, generosity and justice," Carillo-Nava said.