Oh Connor! Vandy shortstop ties NCAA mark with 10 RBIs - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Oh Connor! Vandy shortstop ties NCAA mark with 10 RBIs

(Bart Boatwright/The Greenville News via AP). Vanderbilt's Connor Kaiser (12) hits a grand slam in the sixth inning of an NCAA college baseball regional game against Clemson, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in Clemson, S.C. (Bart Boatwright/The Greenville News via AP). Vanderbilt's Connor Kaiser (12) hits a grand slam in the sixth inning of an NCAA college baseball regional game against Clemson, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in Clemson, S.C.
(Bart Boatwright/The Greenville News via AP). Vanderbilt's Connor Kaiser (12) is met at home plate after hitting a two-run home run during an NCAA college baseball regional game against Clemson, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in Clemson, S.C. (Bart Boatwright/The Greenville News via AP). Vanderbilt's Connor Kaiser (12) is met at home plate after hitting a two-run home run during an NCAA college baseball regional game against Clemson, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in Clemson, S.C.
(Bart Boatwright/The Greenville News via AP). Vanderbilt pitcher Mason Hickman (44) delivers against Clemson during an NCAA college baseball regional game, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in Clemson, S.C. (Bart Boatwright/The Greenville News via AP). Vanderbilt pitcher Mason Hickman (44) delivers against Clemson during an NCAA college baseball regional game, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in Clemson, S.C.
(Bart Boatwright/The Greenville News via AP). Vanderbilt's Connor Kaiser (12) hits a grand slam in the sixth inning of an NCAA college baseball regional game against Clemson, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in Clemson, S.C. (Bart Boatwright/The Greenville News via AP). Vanderbilt's Connor Kaiser (12) hits a grand slam in the sixth inning of an NCAA college baseball regional game against Clemson, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in Clemson, S.C.
(Bart Boatwright/The Greenville News via AP). Clemson pitcher Travis Marr (39) watches as Vanderbilt's Connor Kaiser (12) rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam against Clemson in the sixth inning of an NCAA college baseball regional game, Sunday,... (Bart Boatwright/The Greenville News via AP). Clemson pitcher Travis Marr (39) watches as Vanderbilt's Connor Kaiser (12) rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam against Clemson in the sixth inning of an NCAA college baseball regional game, Sunday,...

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Vanderbilt shortstop Connor Kaiser had three homers and an NCAA Tournament record-tying 10 RBIs in a game while the Commodores matched another single-game mark with nine homers in a 19-6 dismantling of Clemson to reach the super regionals on Sunday.

It's the second straight year the Commodores (34-25) ousted the Tigers on their home field in a regional. Kaiser led the way with a three-run homer in the third, a grand slam in the sixth and a two-run shot in the seventh. He tied the NCAA record with an RBI single in the eighth.

Catcher Stephen Scott and designated hitter Philip Clarke had two homers apiece.

Vanderbilt will play either Mississippi State or Oklahoma in the best-of-three super regional series for a trip to the College World Series.

Kaiser, voted regional MVP, went 5-of-7 with three runs scored. Things could get even better for the junior, who is among the top 200 prospects in the Major League Baseball draft that starts Monday.

Clemson (47-16) has failed to advance while hosting a regional for a third straight season.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Fallon to Parkland students: 'Don't let anything stop you'

    Fallon to Parkland students: 'Don't let anything stop you'

    Sunday, June 3 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-06-03 13:28:15 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 12:10 AM EDT2018-06-04 04:10:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File). FILE- In this Feb. 19, 2018, file photo, Chris Grady, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, sits at a memorial in Parkland, Fla., for those slain in the Feb. 14 school shooting. Grady who had planned to jo...(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File). FILE- In this Feb. 19, 2018, file photo, Chris Grady, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, sits at a memorial in Parkland, Fla., for those slain in the Feb. 14 school shooting. Grady who had planned to jo...

    The senior class from the Florida school where 17 people died in February's gun massacre is set to graduate.

    More >>

    The senior class from the Florida school where 17 people died in February's gun massacre is set to graduate.

    More >>

  • Many breast cancer patients can skip chemo, big study finds

    Many breast cancer patients can skip chemo, big study finds

    Sunday, June 3 2018 7:38 AM EDT2018-06-03 11:38:31 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 12:10 AM EDT2018-06-04 04:10:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kathy Young). In this Thursday, May 24, 2018 photo, Adine Usher, 78, meets with breast cancer study leader Dr. Joseph Sparano at the Montefiore and Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx borough of New York. Usher was one of about 1...(AP Photo/Kathy Young). In this Thursday, May 24, 2018 photo, Adine Usher, 78, meets with breast cancer study leader Dr. Joseph Sparano at the Montefiore and Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx borough of New York. Usher was one of about 1...

    The largest study ever done of breast cancer treatment finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can skip chemotherapy without hurting their chances of beating the cancer.

    More >>

    The largest study ever done of breast cancer treatment finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can skip chemotherapy without hurting their chances of beating the cancer.

    More >>

  • 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' falls 65 percent in second weekend

    'Solo: A Star Wars Story' falls 65 percent in second weekend

    Sunday, June 3 2018 11:48 AM EDT2018-06-03 15:48:49 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 12:09 AM EDT2018-06-04 04:09:46 GMT
    (Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm via AP, File). FILE - This undated file image released by Lucasfilm shows Alden Ehrenreich and Joonas Suotamo in a scene from "Solo: A Star Wars Story." In a box-office blip that echoed through the multiplexes, “Solo: A Star W...(Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm via AP, File). FILE - This undated file image released by Lucasfilm shows Alden Ehrenreich and Joonas Suotamo in a scene from "Solo: A Star Wars Story." In a box-office blip that echoed through the multiplexes, “Solo: A Star W...
    "Solo: A Star Wars Story" is losing momentum quickly at the box office.More >>
    "Solo: A Star Wars Story" is losing momentum quickly at the box office.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly