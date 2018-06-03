Proposal would add 'X' category to NYC birth certificates - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Proposal would add 'X' category to NYC birth certificates

By DEEPTI HAJELA
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - People born in New York City who don't identify their gender as either male or female would have the option of choosing a third category for their birth certificates under a new proposal.

Mayor Bill de Blasio (dih BLAH'-zee-oh) and City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, both Democrats, say the proposal would create a new category of "X."

Johnson is expected to introduce the legislation Thursday, with public hearings to be held later this month.

Currently, if parents of a newborn don't want to identify a sex, they can say it's undetermined or unknown. The "X'' category would be something adults could choose.

If it passes, New York City would join California, Oregon and Washington in having the third category on birth certificates, while Washington, D.C. allows it on driver's licenses.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Wounded RFK aide from shooting still pushing RFK legacy

    Wounded RFK aide from shooting still pushing RFK legacy

    Sunday, June 3 2018 11:28 AM EDT2018-06-03 15:28:47 GMT
    Sunday, June 3 2018 11:09 PM EDT2018-06-04 03:09:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). In this Thursday, May 31, 2018, photo, Sen. Robert Kennedy aide Paul Schrade holds an evidence photo of gunman Sirhan Sirhan's revolver with the eight expended shell casings found in the chamber, and the Weisel, Goldstein,...(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). In this Thursday, May 31, 2018, photo, Sen. Robert Kennedy aide Paul Schrade holds an evidence photo of gunman Sirhan Sirhan's revolver with the eight expended shell casings found in the chamber, and the Weisel, Goldstein,...
    Union leader and former Robert Kennedy aide Paul Schrade suffered years of depression following the assassination but now is staunchly committed to preserving RFK's legacy.More >>
    Union leader and former Robert Kennedy aide Paul Schrade suffered years of depression following the assassination but now is staunchly committed to preserving RFK's legacy.More >>

  • In key governor's races, Democrats split on education

    In key governor's races, Democrats split on education

    Sunday, June 3 2018 12:18 PM EDT2018-06-03 16:18:22 GMT
    Sunday, June 3 2018 11:09 PM EDT2018-06-04 03:09:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File). FILE--In this Jan. 15, 2014, file photo, Colorado state Democratic Senator Mike Johnston listens to testimony during a committee hearing at the Capitol, in Denver. Education is a subterranean divide between Democrats r...(AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File). FILE--In this Jan. 15, 2014, file photo, Colorado state Democratic Senator Mike Johnston listens to testimony during a committee hearing at the Capitol, in Denver. Education is a subterranean divide between Democrats r...
    In key governor's races, Democrats split on education.More >>
    In key governor's races, Democrats split on education.More >>

  • Fallon to Parkland students: 'Don't let anything stop you'

    Fallon to Parkland students: 'Don't let anything stop you'

    Sunday, June 3 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-06-03 13:28:15 GMT
    Sunday, June 3 2018 10:59 PM EDT2018-06-04 02:59:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File). FILE- In this Feb. 19, 2018, file photo, Chris Grady, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, sits at a memorial in Parkland, Fla., for those slain in the Feb. 14 school shooting. Grady who had planned to jo...(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File). FILE- In this Feb. 19, 2018, file photo, Chris Grady, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, sits at a memorial in Parkland, Fla., for those slain in the Feb. 14 school shooting. Grady who had planned to jo...

    The senior class from the Florida school where 17 people died in February's gun massacre is set to graduate.

    More >>

    The senior class from the Florida school where 17 people died in February's gun massacre is set to graduate.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly