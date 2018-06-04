SB I-71/75 construction causes major delays

The stabbings were reported near South Preston and East Liberty streets around 3:10 a.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
The stabbings were reported near South Preston and East Liberty streets around 3:10 a.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
The sidewalks in the area will remain open.More >>
The sidewalks in the area will remain open.More >>
Police are on scene of a shooting on south 24th Street.More >>
Police are on scene of a shooting on south 24th Street.More >>
A call came in at 5:32 p.m. of a fire in the 2900 block of Six Mile Lane.More >>
A call came in at 5:32 p.m. of a fire in the 2900 block of Six Mile Lane.More >>
Emergency crews are responding after a pedestrian was struck in a hit-and-run accident in Okolona.More >>
Emergency crews are responding after a pedestrian was struck in a hit-and-run accident in Okolona.More >>