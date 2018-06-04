SB I-71/75 construction causes major delays

The right two lanes are closed on SB I-71/75 in northern Kentucky, causing major delays at Kyles Lane (www.ohgo.com)

Overnight construction caused major delays that doubled the commute on southbound Interstate 71/75 earlier this morning.

The right two lanes were blocked between Kyles Lane and Buttermilk Pike.

71/75 Southbound traffic backed up at Kyles Lane. This is part of that project/backup I told you abt over the weekend. @fox19 pic.twitter.com/AJqkSkpOM2 — Rebecca Smith (@Fox19Rebecca) June 4, 2018

