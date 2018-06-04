2 stabbed in Phoenix Hill neighborhood

The stabbings were reported near South Preston and East Liberty streets around 3:10 a.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after two people were stabbed in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood.

The stabbings were reported near South Preston and East Liberty streets around 3:10 a.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe.

The victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Their conditions have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

