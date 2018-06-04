Play starts at French Open with Halep on Chatrier - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Play starts at French Open with Halep on Chatrier

Romania's Simona Halep returns the ball to Belgium's Elise Mertens during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Monday, June 4, 2018 in Paris.
In this Saturday July 3, 2004 file image Russia's Maria Sharapova, left, holds the winner's trophy with Serena Williams holding the runners up trophy after the presentation of the Women's Singles final on the Centre Court

PARIS (AP) - Play has begun at the French Open with top-seeded Simona Halep first up on a sunny Court Philippe Chatrier.

Halep, who lost in last year's final, was playing 16th-seeded Elise Mertens.

Later, 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams will face five-time major winner Maria Sharapova on the same court.

The two players are coming back from time away - Williams after having a baby daughter; Sharapova after a doping ban. It will be their 22nd head-to-head meeting. Williams has won 19 so far, including the past 18.

Their encounter follows 10-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal's fourth-round match against Maximilian Marterer, a 22-year-old German ranked 70th.

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

