Detroit race delayed after GM executive crashes pace car

DETROIT (AP) - The start of an IndyCar race in Detroit was delayed by 30 minutes when a General Motors executive who was driving the pace car crashed into a wall.

No one was seriously injured in the crash Sunday afternoon.

Mark Reuss was driving the Corvette during a pace lap shortly before the race's scheduled start time when it spun and crashed. Mark Sandy, a manager with IndyCar, was a passenger.

The Detroit News reports that Reuss, a product development chief for Detroit-based GM, got out of the car to assess the damage. Team Chevy blamed the weather and track conditions.

Ryan Hunter-Reay went on to win his first IndyCar victory since 2015 at Belle Isle on Sunday. He described the delay as "no big deal."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

